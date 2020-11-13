Awareness stressed on 'World Diabetic day' to be observed on Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Senior Diabetologist Dr. Obaid Ahmed Hashmi on Friday expressed serious concern over growing rise in number of diabetes cases in country and urged the government should take emergency steps to create an aggressive mass awareness campaign to help control over this disease.

Speaking on a private news channel in connection with 'World Diabetes Day' to be observed on Saturday(tomorrow) across the world including Pakistan, Dr. Obaid Ahmed Hashmi described the situation as alarming and said the number of diabetic patients was continuously rising where mostly youngsters and women both are at high risk of being diabetic patient due to change in their lifestyles.

About 80 lakh people have been suffering from diabetes in the county, he said, adding, diabetes had become endemic in Pakistan and now every fourth Pakistani was a diabetic while millions including 9.7% women ratio were about to get affected with the disease due to their unhealthy lifestyle.

"Most of the common people are still not adequately aware of the risks of the silent killer disease which gradually destroys the immune system of human body," he said.

He said the aim of observing this day is to create more media awareness and impart basic knowledge about Diabetes among general public and various programmes have also been taken to observe the World diabetic day across the country to make people aware of diabetes.

It was an effort to improve the quality of life of the diabetics and help them get good blood sugar control by making changes in their lifestyle and eating patterns, he added.

He further called for active physical activities young generation, adopting a healthy lifestyle, regular monitoring and awareness education as a few measures to prevent and counter the disease and its complications.

"The disease is growing in Pakistan faster like other third world countries, whose basic reason is sedentary lifestyle among the people," he said.

He explained that diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. Insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar, gives us the energy that we need to live. If it can't get into the cells to be burned as energy, sugar builds up to harmful levels in the blood.

To prevent diabetics, Expert suggested people to take balance diets, doing physical works, control body weight, keep themselves away from mental stress and quit smoking.

Children are being diagnosed with the type of diabetic 1 disease, again due to obesity, coupled with physical inactivity, an unhealthy diet and hypertension, he added.

He requested the educational institutions and parents to be careful so that the new generation can grow up with healthy food habit.

He said as havoc of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continued all over the globe where the increased risk of mortality among population facing due to this pandemic so people should be more careful and take earlycautions.