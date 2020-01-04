UrduPoint.com
Awareness Urged To Public For Saving Lives In Emergency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital, Prof Sardar Mohammad Alfreed Zafar has said that saving lives was the first duty of doctors and medical staff but awareness must be given to public so that they can save lives without wasting time in case of emergency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital, Prof Sardar Mohammad Alfreed Zafar has said that saving lives was the first duty of doctors and medical staff but awareness must be given to public so that they can save lives without wasting time in case of emergency.

He stressed training to restore breathing in a sudden heart attack, unconsciousness to volunteers to play their role to provide immediate medical assistance.

He said that people should immediately come forward and get training to fulfil their duties.

He was addressing as patron in chief in the 'Hands on Training Workshop' organized by the Surgical Unit II of Lahore General Hospital.

Associate Professor Dr Amana Javed was the Course Director of the workshop while the Head of the Surgical Unit II Department Prof Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal was Patron of this workshop who highlighted the usefulness of the workshop.

Prof Khalid Bashir, Dr Ajmal Farooq, Dr Shabbir Chaudhry, Dr Ahmed Naeem, Dr Falik Malik, Dr Neelam Wajid, Dr Basharat Nazir, Dr Sidra Jawad and Dr Hafiz Mohammad Imran also participated in the workshop.

Talking to media on the occasion, Principal Prof. Sardar Muhammad Alfreed Zafar said that the special training gave doctors, nurses and para-medical staff an opportunity to learn more.

He said that more such training workshops would be organized in order to create awareness among people to save lives in emergency cases.

