Awareness walk held against drugs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :An awareness walk was held here on Thursday to raise awareness among the people against drug use.

The walk was attended by Kohat Anti-Narcotics Force, Pakistan Zinda Bad Movement, Police Force, Traffic Police, All Traders Alliance officials, and a large number of Kohat social figures.

The participants were holding placards inscribed with slogans against narcotics and the speakers were calling for making collective efforts to wipe out the menace from society.

Shakeel Bangash, chairman of the Pakistan Zinda Bad Movement Kohat District, said drugs were a curse and it was a collective duty to protect the younger generation from them.

"Drug dealers are the enemies of the young generation who are destroying the future of the generation by spreading drug addiction among the youth," he said.

He said that this rally would help a long way in raising awareness among the youth.