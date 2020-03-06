UrduPoint.com
Awareness Walk On Coronavirus In Lodhran

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:30 PM

Awareness walk on coronavirus in Lodhran

Lodhran District Government organized an awareness walk on coronavirus, the walk started from DC office and concluded at Ghusia intersection here on Friday

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Lodhran District Government organized an awareness walk on coronavirus, the walk started from DC office and concluded at Ghusia intersection here on Friday.

It was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Malik Mushtaq Hussain and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Farooq Qamar, with a large number of people hailing from different walks of life participated in the event.

Speakers on the occasion emphasized upon the people to adopt precautionary measures to save themselves from the hazard of the viral infection. They termed it was a 'mysterious disease' that emerged through coronavirus, shifted from animals to human beings as per reports.

They said a coordinated system to control the virus was already in place across the province, with incumbent government was vigilant to clamp down it.

