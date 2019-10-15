Ayub Medical Complex kicks off BLS training programme for nurses

(@imziishan)

The Nursing Department of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) here Tuesday started basic and advance courses for the nursing staff under Basic Life Support (BLS) programme

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Nursing Department of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) here Tuesday started basic and advance courses for the nursing staff under Basic Life Support (BLS) programme.

The spokesman of the complex said that the AMC has trained 60 nurses of the hospital through BLS course programme that were conducted from July to September 2019 in three different parts.

The Primary objective of the Basic Life Support courses is to provide immediate medical treatment and this treatment helps to save the life of the patients on the initial stage, he said.

The successful nurses of the course would send to three-month advance training at Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) Rawalpindi.

The under training nurses of AMC are receiving the professional education of intensive cure including Coronary Care Unit (CCU), Intensive Care Unit (CCU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

After completion of the training, the nurses would be able to provide batter health services to the patients in the hospital.