UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ayub Medical Complex Kicks Off BLS Training Programme For Nurses

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

Ayub Medical Complex kicks off BLS training programme for nurses

The Nursing Department of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) here Tuesday started basic and advance courses for the nursing staff under Basic Life Support (BLS) programme

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Nursing Department of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) here Tuesday started basic and advance courses for the nursing staff under Basic Life Support (BLS) programme.

The spokesman of the complex said that the AMC has trained 60 nurses of the hospital through BLS course programme that were conducted from July to September 2019 in three different parts.

The Primary objective of the Basic Life Support courses is to provide immediate medical treatment and this treatment helps to save the life of the patients on the initial stage, he said.

The successful nurses of the course would send to three-month advance training at Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) Rawalpindi.

The under training nurses of AMC are receiving the professional education of intensive cure including Coronary Care Unit (CCU), Intensive Care Unit (CCU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

After completion of the training, the nurses would be able to provide batter health services to the patients in the hospital.

Related Topics

Education Cure Rawalpindi July September 2019 From

Recent Stories

The Carlyle Group completes acquisition of shareho ..

46 minutes ago

ADNOC and Gazprom Neft Sign Strategic Framework Ag ..

46 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood urges JUI-F to stand for Kashmir c ..

1 minute ago

Russia Placed 51th in National Geographic's Rating ..

1 minute ago

PFA to celebrate World Food Day on Wednesday

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.