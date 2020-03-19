UrduPoint.com
Azad Jammu And Kashmir Govt Establishes 'Corona Combat Fund'

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister has directed all departments to remain alert and vigilant to deal with any situation emerging of CoronaVirus and approved establishment of 'Corona Combat Fund'.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said establishment of the fund is to meet the treatment expenses of Corona affected patients, an official handout issued Wednesday night said.

"Fifteen days salary of Ministers, five days from MLAs and grade 21 to 22 government officers, four days salary of grade 19 to 20 and three days from grade 16 to 18 will be deducted for the Corona Combat Fund. Non gazzetted employees have been exempted from their salaries deduction", PM told.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed to suspend to and fro traffic from AJK Friday, March 20 onward. However, local transport will ply on their respective routes as normal.

He said all out efforts are being made to provide best available medical facilities to the affected persons and directed the concerned officials to provide necessary equipments to PM House Muzaffarabad which has been converted into quarantine center.

The Prime Minister directed commissioners to setup quarantine centers in all the three divisions in AJK and report on daily basis.

He informed that government run Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences hospital Muzaffarabad has been provided with Corona test facilities.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi has been appointed as Focal Person and commissioners of three divisions will be focal persons of their respective divisions.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan appealed ullema to play their role and urge people to stay inside their homes and avoid unnecessary outdoor movement.

He also requested Federal government to keep those pilgrims coming from Taaftan in Dera Ismail Khan.

One Corona patient of AJK who came from Taaftan recently has been kept at isolation center in Mirpur. According to doctors, his condition is satisfactory.

