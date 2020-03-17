UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Closes Entry To Country's Capital Due To Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:55 PM

Azerbaijan Closes Entry to Country's Capital Due to Coronavirus

Azerbaijani authorities has closed entrance to the country's capital of Baku for the period from March 19 to 29 due to the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, the government's operational headquarters said in a statement on Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Azerbaijani authorities has closed entrance to the country's capital of Baku for the period from March 19 to 29 due to the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, the government's operational headquarters said in a statement on Tuesday.

"To prevent the spread of coronavirus at all levels, measures are being taken to restrict movement.

For this purpose, from 00:00 March 19 [20:00 GMT on Wednesday, March 18] to March 29, [the authorities] ban all vehicles registered in the republic's cities and regions, and their passengers, to the cities of Baku, Sumgait and the Absheron district, except special-purpose vehicles, including ambulance, emergency, rescue vehicles, as well as trucks," the statement says.

Azerbaijan has confirmed 28 cases of the disease so far, six of the patients have recovered, one man has died. One Russian citizen is among those infected.

