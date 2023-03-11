Bahawal hospital signs MoU on eye cornea transplant

Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sri Lanka Lahore Business Council to provide human eye cornea transplant facilities to the people of South Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ):Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sri Lanka Lahore Business Council to provide human eye cornea transplant facilities to the people of South Punjab.

The MoU was signed by Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka Yasin Joya on behalf of Sri Lanka Lahore Business Council and Medical Superintendent, Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Amir Mehmood at the Governor's House here on Saturday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman was in attendance on the occasion.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman said Pakistan and Sri Lanka had cordial relations since the establishment of Pakistan, adding that signing of the MoU on cornea transplant was an important step towards strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Governor Punjab said the efforts of Honorary Consul General regarding cornea transplant were commendable. He said that this memorandum of mutual understanding would promote cornea diplomacy between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and bring light to the lives of many blind people.

Sri Lankan Honorary Consul General Yasin Joya said the signing of the MoU was an important milestone in the history of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations.

He said that this MoU would strengthen cultural and social ties between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.