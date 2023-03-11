UrduPoint.com

Bahawal Hospital Signs MoU On Eye Cornea Transplant

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Bahawal hospital signs MoU on eye cornea transplant

Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sri Lanka Lahore Business Council to provide human eye cornea transplant facilities to the people of South Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ):Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sri Lanka Lahore Business Council to provide human eye cornea transplant facilities to the people of South Punjab.

The MoU was signed by Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka Yasin Joya on behalf of Sri Lanka Lahore Business Council and Medical Superintendent, Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Amir Mehmood at the Governor's House here on Saturday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman was in attendance on the occasion.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman said Pakistan and Sri Lanka had cordial relations since the establishment of Pakistan, adding that signing of the MoU on cornea transplant was an important step towards strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Governor Punjab said the efforts of Honorary Consul General regarding cornea transplant were commendable. He said that this memorandum of mutual understanding would promote cornea diplomacy between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and bring light to the lives of many blind people.

Sri Lankan Honorary Consul General Yasin Joya said the signing of the MoU was an important milestone in the history of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations.

He said that this MoU would strengthen cultural and social ties between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Governor Business Punjab Sri Lanka Victoria Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win ..

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win

27 minutes ago
 'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but A ..

'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but Australia still ahead

27 minutes ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Se ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Session of IPU&#039;s Forum of W ..

41 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lende ..

Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lender Fails

26 minutes ago
 Justice among people is best solution to address t ..

Justice among people is best solution to address today&#039;s global challenges: ..

41 minutes ago
 Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on ..

Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on 35th death anniversary

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.