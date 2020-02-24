UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Announces First Case Of Coronavirus Infection - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 12:10 PM

Bahrain's Health Ministry announced Monday the first recorded case of coronavirus infection in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Bahrain's Health Ministry announced Monday the first recorded case of coronavirus infection in the country.

The patient is a Bahraini citizen who had recently arrived from Iran, the Ministry said in a tweet, adding that he was suspected of having the virus after displaying symptoms. He was transported to the Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Medical Center, the ministry said.

Iran has been experiencing an upsurge in cases in recent days with eight deaths reported so far. Infected travelers from the country also caused Lebanon to announce its first case last week.

The new coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.

