UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain Records First Coronavirus Death In GCC

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:55 PM

Bahrain records first coronavirus death in GCC

A Bahraini woman has died from the novel coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Monday, marking the first death from the disease among Gulf Co-operation Council states

Manama, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A Bahraini woman has died from the novel coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Monday, marking the first death from the disease among Gulf Co-operation Council states.

The 65-year-old woman had pre-existing medical conditions, the ministry said on Twitter.

Nearly 1,000 cases of the virus have been recorded so far across the six nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Most of those infected have been people returning from Iran, where more than 700 peoplehad died in the outbreak by Sunday.

Related Topics

Iran Twitter Died Women Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Japanese man sentenced to death for murder of 19 a ..

42 seconds ago

European stock markets plunge over 5% at open

12 minutes ago

Govt has initiated awareness drive about coronavir ..

43 seconds ago

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) cance ..

44 seconds ago

Hotels,hair saloons asked to follow the guidelines ..

46 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif instructed FO not to talk much about ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.