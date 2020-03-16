Bahrain records first coronavirus death in GCC

A Bahraini woman has died from the novel coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Monday, marking the first death from the disease among Gulf Co-operation Council states

The 65-year-old woman had pre-existing medical conditions, the ministry said on Twitter.

Nearly 1,000 cases of the virus have been recorded so far across the six nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Most of those infected have been people returning from Iran, where more than 700 peoplehad died in the outbreak by Sunday.