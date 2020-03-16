Bahrain Records First Coronavirus Death In The Gulf
Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:43 PM
A Bahraini woman has died from the novel coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Monday, marking the first death from the disease in the Gulf region
The 65-year-old woman had pre-existing medical conditions, the ministry said on Twitter.