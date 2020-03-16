UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Records First Coronavirus Death In The Gulf

Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:43 PM

Bahrain records first coronavirus death in the Gulf

A Bahraini woman has died from the novel coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Monday, marking the first death from the disease in the Gulf region

Manama, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A Bahraini woman has died from the novel coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Monday, marking the first death from the disease in the Gulf region.

The 65-year-old woman had pre-existing medical conditions, the ministry said on Twitter.

