Bahrain Reports First Coronavirus Death

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:06 PM

A 65-year-old woman, who was put under quarantine in Bahrain after she contracted the coronavirus, died on Monday, the country's state media reported

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A 65-year-old woman, who was put under quarantine in Bahrain after she contracted the coronavirus, died on Monday, the country's state media reported.

The Bahraini woman was suffering from underlying and chronic health problems prior to her death, official Bahrain News Agency quoted the Health Ministry as saying.

The deceased female had returned from Iran last month and was put under quarantine upon her arrival to Bahrain, the news agency said.

All 214 active COVID-19 cases in the country, except one case, remain stable, according to the ministry.

Bahrain took a number of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including closure of educational institutes and a ban on traveling to some countries.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus has now spread to at least 146 countries and territories, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The global death toll now numbers around 6,500, with more than 164,000 confirmed cases, according to WHO.

