UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bait-Ul-Mal Head Visits Thalassemia Centre

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 05:25 PM

Bait-Ul-Mal head visits Thalassemia centre

Head of the Bait-ul-Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani on Monday visited Thalassemia Centre established at the SHED Hospital here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Head of the Bait-ul-Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani on Monday visited Thalassemia Centre established at the SHED Hospital here.

He enquired about the children suffering from the thalassemia, said a press release.

Lakhani and his team, on the occasion, donated blood to the thalassemia patients.

He also appealed to the people to donate blood to the patients.

He said that the decrease in donation of blood had been witnessed due to the coronavirus and appealed to the people to come forward and donate blood for the noble cause.

Lakhani appreciated the efforts of SHED Hospital for the thalassemia patients adding people serving the humanity in the current situation were national heroes.

Related Topics

Sindh From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

We will never forget the UAE’s humanitarian init ..

1 minute ago

500 protective gadgets, 500 sanitizers sent to Nor ..

7 minutes ago

Govt need to ensure transparency in distribution o ..

7 minutes ago

Safety masks, gloves, sanitizers distributed among ..

7 minutes ago

Twitter Removes Brazilian President's Posts Questi ..

7 minutes ago

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Spain Rises by 812 to ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.