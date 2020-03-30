Bait-Ul-Mal head visits Thalassemia centre

Head of the Bait-ul-Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani on Monday visited Thalassemia Centre established at the SHED Hospital here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Head of the Bait-ul-Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani on Monday visited Thalassemia Centre established at the SHED Hospital here.

He enquired about the children suffering from the thalassemia, said a press release.

Lakhani and his team, on the occasion, donated blood to the thalassemia patients.

He also appealed to the people to donate blood to the patients.

He said that the decrease in donation of blood had been witnessed due to the coronavirus and appealed to the people to come forward and donate blood for the noble cause.

Lakhani appreciated the efforts of SHED Hospital for the thalassemia patients adding people serving the humanity in the current situation were national heroes.