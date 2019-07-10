Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) will bear all expenses for medical treatment of transgender who sustained serious burn injuries due to acid throwing in Rahimyar Khan in Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) will bear all expenses for medical treatment of transgender who sustained serious burn injuries due to acid throwing in Rahimyar Khan in Ramadan

This was announced by PBM Member Sheikh Farrukh Zubair while talking to the media after visiting the transgender Chahat here at Jinnah Hospital Burn Centre on Wednesday. He condemned the acid attack on the victim transgender and termed it as an inhuman act of terrorism.

He said that government will eliminate such kind of heinous crimes through effective legislation. He said that best medical facilities are being provided to the victim at the Jinnah Burn centre and funds would be provided by the PBM for transgender's treatment.

He said that PBM Managing Director Aun Abbas Bappi had taken notice of the incident and got shifted the injured to the Jinnah Hospital through PBM office. To a question, he said that the accused of acid attack has been arrested and will be punished under the law.

To another question, he said that skin treatment of the face of Chahat is underway after that doctors will start treating his both eyes.

PBM Director Muhammad Zaheer said that the department will continue full financial support to the victim till hisrecovery.