UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bait-ul-Mal To Provide Fund For Transgender's Treatment

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 08:07 PM

Bait-ul-Mal to provide fund for transgender's treatment

Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) will bear all expenses for medical treatment of transgender who sustained serious burn injuries due to acid throwing in Rahimyar Khan in Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) will bear all expenses for medical treatment of transgender who sustained serious burn injuries due to acid throwing in Rahimyar Khan in Ramadan.

This was announced by PBM Member Sheikh Farrukh Zubair while talking to the media after visiting the transgender Chahat here at Jinnah Hospital Burn Centre on Wednesday. He condemned the acid attack on the victim transgender and termed it as an inhuman act of terrorism.

He said that government will eliminate such kind of heinous crimes through effective legislation. He said that best medical facilities are being provided to the victim at the Jinnah Burn centre and funds would be provided by the PBM for transgender's treatment.

He said that PBM Managing Director Aun Abbas Bappi had taken notice of the incident and got shifted the injured to the Jinnah Hospital through PBM office. To a question, he said that the accused of acid attack has been arrested and will be punished under the law.

To another question, he said that skin treatment of the face of Chahat is underway after that doctors will start treating his both eyes.

PBM Director Muhammad Zaheer said that the department will continue full financial support to the victim till hisrecovery.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Rahimyar Khan Media All Government Best Ramadan

Recent Stories

DG PHA visits Murree Road to inspect beautificatio ..

4 minutes ago

KP govt launches campaign to clean tourists' spots ..

4 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 199 murder and narcotics c ..

4 minutes ago

Youth killed over litigation in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Diaspora community playing a critical role in crea ..

9 minutes ago

MSF Raises Alarm on Spread of Tuberculosis, HIV

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.