Bajaur reports 15 positive coronavirus cases

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 15 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported from Bajaur district during the last 24 hours, however the medical test results of all jail inmates were received negative, District Health Officer Dr Faisal Kamal said on Wednesday.

He distributed masks and sanitizers among the jail inmates. So far 82 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the district, he added.

On daily basis, he said 150 medical tests were being conducted for which camps have been set up at Khar, Pusht, Larkali and Nawagai hospitals.

He said medical tests of all the jail inmates have been conducted to ensure health safety of the prisoners.