UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Announces COVID Risk Allowance For Health Workers, Paramedics

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:40 PM

Balochistan govt announces COVID risk allowance for health workers, paramedics

Balochistan Government has issued COVID-19 risk allowance for the health workers and paramedical staff of health department working in hospitals for treatment of coronavirus patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government has issued COVID-19 risk allowance for the health workers and paramedical staff of health department working in hospitals for treatment of coronavirus patients.

The risk allowance would be awarded to the employees from grade 2 to 14, of health department on regular basis, said an official of the Balochistan government.

The government has also finalized to grant a basic pay to as risk allowance to health workers to continue their work efficiently during the pandemic of coronavirus.

The government had also approved the release of funds related to COVID-19 for effective prevention and implementation of precautionary measures against Corona virus, he added.

The Fund would also help in formulating effective strategies to cope with the contagion.

The official said the provincial government was also allocating funds for the healthcare system for further enhancing its capacity and testing methods.

He added that the increasing risk of coronavirus surge had increased the issues of healthcare workers across the country.

Keeping in view, he said, the challenging tasks of health department during the pandemic the provincial government was paying special attention to facilitate the healthcare workers fighting in the frontline.

He said the Balochistan government was committed to provide best health care facilities to the masses in the far-flung areas of the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCOC declares wearing face masks mandatory amid fe ..

11 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi calls for gu ..

13 seconds ago

China's general aircraft totals 2,913

14 seconds ago

India's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 120,000

16 seconds ago

World Tsunami Awareness Day to be marked on Nov 5

18 seconds ago

Govt plans to announce package for agriculture sec ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.