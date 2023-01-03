UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Health Dept Initiates Purchase Of Medicines

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 11:21 PM

The process of purchasing medicines for government hospitals has been started last week under Balochistan Public Procurement Rules and e-procurement which would be completed in two months

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The process of purchasing medicines for government hospitals has been started last week under Balochistan Public Procurement Rules and e-procurement which would be completed in two months.

A statement issued by Balochistan Health Department, all necessary medicines were available in the hospitals.

It further said that Sandeman Provincial Hospital bought medicines worth Rs. 100 million last year while Fatima Jinnah Hospital also has a stock of medicines as per its requirement.

However, Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital was facing some problems due to old payments and the availability of medicines and their requirement in district hospitals was being reviewed.

It has been said in the statement that an ample amount of medicines was available for the indoor patients of the hospitals, while the reason for the lack of medicines for the outdoor patients was the tendency of unrelated persons to get the medicines from the hospitals due to which even the entitled patients were deprived of the medicines.

The statement further said that with the prior approval of the Secretary Government of Balochistan Health Department, a rate contracting procurement committee consisting of officers was formed for the purchase of medicines and medical machinery.

