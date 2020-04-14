UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Reports 9 New COVID-19 Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:41 PM

Balochistan reports 9 new COVID-19 patients

The Balochistan Health Authorities on Tuesday diagnosed nine new coronavirus patients and the total numbers of coronavirus infected patients rose to 240 in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Balochistan Health Authorities on Tuesday diagnosed nine new coronavirus patients and the total numbers of coronavirus infected patients rose to 240 in the province.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 12339 people have been screened for the virus till April 14 in which nine fresh cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed positive.

During screening, 3860 people have been cleared after their tests proved negative.

At least 4298 peopled rowed in suspected cases while 137 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus after twice testing.

