Bangladesh Confirms 1st Coronavirus-Related Death - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The director of Bangladesh's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research reported the country's first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday, media said.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora told reporters that a 70-year-old woman died on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19 from an infected person, the Bangladesh Observer reported.

The deceased had also suffered from diabetes, hypertension, kidney and heart problems, the epidemiology chief said.

The South Asian country reportedly has 14 COVID-19 patients, four of them in a critical condition. Two of the newly confirmed patients have recently been to Italy and one to Kuwait.