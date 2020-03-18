UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Confirms 1st Coronavirus-Related Death - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:37 PM

Bangladesh Confirms 1st Coronavirus-Related Death - Reports

The director of Bangladesh's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research reported the country's first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday, media said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The director of Bangladesh's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research reported the country's first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday, media said.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora told reporters that a 70-year-old woman died on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19 from an infected person, the Bangladesh Observer reported.

The deceased had also suffered from diabetes, hypertension, kidney and heart problems, the epidemiology chief said.

The South Asian country reportedly has 14 COVID-19 patients, four of them in a critical condition. Two of the newly confirmed patients have recently been to Italy and one to Kuwait.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Kuwait Died Italy Women Media From Asia

Recent Stories

WhatsApp launches Coronavirus Information Hub to s ..

5 minutes ago

Realme 5i the best choice of Pakistani youth

9 minutes ago

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan for incre ..

5 minutes ago

Secretary Auqaf for convincing people to offer pra ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 2200 points, d ..

2 minutes ago

French Open date change over virus rocks tennis

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.