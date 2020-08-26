Bangladesh COVID-19 cases exceed 300,000 with nearly 4,100 deaths

Bangladesh reported over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to exceed 300,000, with nearly 4,100 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to exceed 300,000, with nearly 4,100 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, "2,519 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 302,147," It said in a statement that "54 more people died in the last 24 hours while total fatalities stood at 4,082.

" The official data showed that 15,070 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 190,183 including 3,427 new recoveries on Wednesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.35 percent and the current recovery rate is 62.94 percent in the country.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2, and the highest daily deaths of 64 on June 30.