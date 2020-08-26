UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh COVID-19 Cases Exceed 300,000 With Nearly 4,100 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:13 PM

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases exceed 300,000 with nearly 4,100 deaths

Bangladesh reported over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to exceed 300,000, with nearly 4,100 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to exceed 300,000, with nearly 4,100 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, "2,519 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 302,147," It said in a statement that "54 more people died in the last 24 hours while total fatalities stood at 4,082.

" The official data showed that 15,070 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 190,183 including 3,427 new recoveries on Wednesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.35 percent and the current recovery rate is 62.94 percent in the country.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2, and the highest daily deaths of 64 on June 30.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Died June July Family

Recent Stories

Turkey Ready to Defend Maritime Interests by All M ..

2 minutes ago

Govt providing facilities to people: minister

2 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

15 minutes ago

Mourning processions held in Sukkur region

15 minutes ago

Yakmach-Kharan Highway expected to be completed ne ..

15 minutes ago

Faisal Edhi escapes drowning into deep waters near ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.