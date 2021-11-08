UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Expects To Administer Over 120 Mln Vaccine Doses By January Next Year

Bangladesh expects to administer over 120 mln vaccine doses by January next year

Vaccination drive in Bangladesh has so far reached 70 million doses, and the figure would top 120 million by January next year if current trend continues, Bangladeshi health minister Zahid Maleque has said

DHAKA, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) --:Vaccination drive in Bangladesh has so far reached 70 million doses, and the figure would top 120 million by January next year if current trend continues, Bangladeshi health minister Zahid Maleque has said.

Bangladesh has purchased a total of 210 million doses of the vaccines. Right at this moment, there is no shortage of supply, the minister said Sunday.

According to the minister, More than 30 million of the ordered vaccine doses are scheduled to reach the country by this month, and another 30 million doses will arrive in December.

Bangladesh's vaccination drive is currently running smoothly in the capital Dhaka and elsewhere, largely thanks to China's continued vaccine support, government officials said.

Bangladesh launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive in January this year to contain the pandemic that has spread across the country. However, the Bangladeshi government subsequently had to halt administering the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine after India suddenly banned vaccine exports.

