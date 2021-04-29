UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Offers Medical Aid As Virus Soars In India

Thu 29th April 2021

DHAKA, Bangladesh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :- Bangladesh on Thursday offered emergency medicines and medical supplies to its close neighbor India, who is battling the worsening COVID-19 infections.

The world's second-most populous country has been struggling to address drug, oxygen, and medical support shortages in the country amid the surging cases with high casualties for weeks.

"In view of the rapidly deteriorating Corona situation in India, the Government of Bangladesh has offered to dispatch on emergency basis medicines and medical equipment for the people of India who are fighting the pandemic across the country," said a Bangladesh Foreign Ministry statement.

The medical and medicine supplies include approximately 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral, oral anti-viral, 30,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, vitamin C, and other necessary tablets, the statement added.

"The Government of Bangladesh expresses deep sorrow and condolences at the loss of lives in India due to the spread of the COVID pandemic. Bangladesh stands in solidarity with close neighbour India at this critical moment and is ready to provide and mobilise support in every possible way to save lives." "The thoughts and prayers of the people of Bangladesh are with the people of India for alleviating their sufferings. Bangladesh is interested to provide further support to India, if needed," it continued.

According to the Indian Health Ministry, the overall cases have now reached 18.3 million, while the death toll stood at 204,832, including 3,645 new fatalities and 379,257 more infections.

India has been registering over 300,000 daily cases since April 22, severely straining the country's health system and leading to an acute shortage of beds, oxygen, and treatment drugs.

