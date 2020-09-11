UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Reports 1,792 New COVID-19 Cases, 34 More Deaths

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:40 PM

Bangladesh reported 1,792 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths on Friday, making the tally at 334,762 and death toll at 4,668, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,792 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths on Friday, making the tally at 334,762 and death toll at 4,668, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,747 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 236,024, including 2,474 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.39 percent and the current recovery rate is 70.51 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.

