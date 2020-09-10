Bangladesh reports 1,892 new COVID-19 cases, 41 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

Bangladesh reported 1,892 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths on Thursday, making the tally at 332,970 and death toll at 4,634, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sai

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,892 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths on Thursday, making the tally at 332,970 and death toll at 4,634, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 15,559 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the country.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 233,550, including 2,746 new recoveries on Thursday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.39 percent and the current recovery rate is 70.14 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.