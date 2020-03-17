UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:34 PM

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bangladesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10 in the country

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bangladesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10 in the country.

Professor Meerjady Sabrina Flora, head of the country's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) under the Health Ministry, told press in Dhaka on Tuesday that one of the new patients is a Bangladeshi expatriate who is now undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The other patient who had contacted the virus from an expatriate returnee is in institutional quarantine, she said.

According to the official, 16 people have been kept in isolation and 43 remain in institutional quarantine in the country.

Bangladesh closed all the educational institutions in the country from Tuesday until March 31 in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

The country's first three COVID-19 patients have already returned home after recovery.

