Bangladesh reports highest COVID-19 infection rate in nearly 3 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bangladesh's COVID-19 positivity rate, or the percentage of people who test positive for the virus, increased to 2.91 percent on Sunday, the highest in nearly three months, according to the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

DHAKA, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) --:Bangladesh's COVID-19 positivity rate, or the percentage of people who test positive for the virus, increased to 2.91 percent on Sunday, the highest in nearly three months, according to the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country reported 557 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Sunday, taking the total tally to 15,86,466 and the death toll to 28,077.

Altogether 253 people recovered from the COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 15,49,557, the DGHS data showed.

Bangladesh reported its first three cases of COVID-19 on March 8, 2020. The first death was reported in the country 10 days later.

The daily positivity rate reached a high of 2.97 percent on Oct. 7 last year. While the country has witnessed infection rates below or around 2 percent for the past few weeks, infections have soared again since last week.