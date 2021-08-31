Bangladesh urges WHO to ensure vaccines for developing countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Bangladeshi foreign minister has urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure the availability, affordability, and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for developing countries

DHAKA, Bangladesh,31 Aug (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) -:The Bangladeshi foreign minister has urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure the availability, affordability, and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for developing countries.

In a meeting with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of WHO, in Geneva on Monday, AK Abdul Momen highlighted Bangladesh's capacity to produce vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and other medical equipment that would be crucial to fighting the pandemic, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Momen also briefed the WHO head on the significant positive impact of the community clinics on public health, particularly maternal and neonatal health in Bangladesh, and sought the WHO's support for establishing more such clinics.

In a tweet, Tedros said he held positive talks with Momen on Bangladesh's tireless response to COVID-19 and support to Rohingya refugees.

In a separate meeting with Daren Tang, the director-general of the World Intellectual Property Organization, Momen sought support for Bangladesh's efforts to achieve Vision 2041 by strengthening the intellectual property sector of Bangladesh.