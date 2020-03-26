UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bank Alfalah Clears The Concern Over It's Strategy For COVID-19

2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 07:44 PM

Bank Alfalah Clears the Concern over it's Strategy for COVID-19

Bank Alfalah is aware of certain news that is circulating in the media regarding the potential spread of CoronaVirus within its locations. It is important that we clarify the situation and take our valued customers into confidence

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ): Last night, unverified news started circulating on certain sections of social and broadcast media, regarding an employee of Bank Alfalah potentially catching the CoronaVirus and resulting in the closure of their Shahdin Manzil Branch in Lahore. In order to separate facts from rumors and provide accurate information, Bank Alfalah issued the following statement:

“Bank Alfalah is aware of certain news that is circulating in the media regarding the potential spread of CoronaVirus within its locations. It is important that we clarify the situation and take our valued customers into confidence.

As per the bank’s protocol, any employee exhibiting flu-like symptoms at any of our locations is being asked to immediately return home and seek medical assistance. In the interest of customer and employee safety, the remaining employees of these locations are also being requested to return home and go into self-isolation. This is being followed by a thorough disinfection and deep cleaning exercise of our premises on priority basis.

The same protocol was followed at our Shahdin Manzil Branch, which had already been operating with a reduced staff.

An employee reported possible flu-like symptoms and was instructed to self-isolate and seek medical assistance. The employee is awaiting his test results and we wish him good health and a speedy recovery regardless of the outcome. To further minimize exposure, the reduced staff present at the Shahdin Manzil Branch has also been instructed to practice self-isolation and get medical assistance. We are following the same protocol at all locations across Pakistan.

Bank Alfalah has already implemented a policy to operate our locations with reduced staff to minimize the risk of exposure to employees and customers alike. This also ensures that in any unfortunate circumstance, each location has a contingency team prepared to take over and ensure continuity of operations. To this end, employees are being asked to proactively report to their line managers in case they are exhibiting any flu-like symptoms.

We are committed to serving our customers and protecting our staff, even in these unprecedented and challenging times. We thank YOU for your trust in Bank Alfalah and your patience while we keep you safe.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Same Bank Alfalah Limited Media All From Employment

Recent Stories

Emirates Post to close all Customer Service Centre ..

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Mir Shakil b ..

2 minutes ago

IMF Ready to Provide $500 Mln to Lebanon for Fight ..

2 minutes ago

Blow to EU Tourism Industry Will Have Global Reper ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus situation under control in the distric ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks open up as jobless claims soar, stimulus ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.