Barcoded medical slip introduced at Children Hospital

A modern 'barcode' system to provide free medicine to patient children has been introduced at the Children 's Hospital in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :A modern 'barcode' system to provide free medicine to patient children has been introduced at the Children 's Hospital in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), here on Tuesday.

Under the system, barcodes on the medical slip of the patient will be scanned and the patient will be provided 24 different medicines in the hospital free of cost.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayar Sheikh inaugurated the revolutionary step of providing medicine in the hospital under the 'Top Up Medicine' system. Medical superintendent Dr Sufyan, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Asif and heads of different wards were present on the occasion.

The DC stressed the need for providing quality medical facilities to patients at the hospital.

He appreciated the efforts of the hospital management for introducing the barcode system and hoped that medicine would be available to all patient children.

Earlier, 14 different medicines were being provided to patients but now 24 medicines will be available.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the fruit and vegetable market at Ghulam Muhammad Abad and inspected the process of auction. He went to different stalls and sheds and checked the quality of fruits and vegetables.

He warned that no one would be allowed to charge the price of edible items on his own wish.

He also visited Kissan platform and checked price lists and sanitation condition.