Barley, powerhouse recommended by medical experts

Medical experts from the Punjab Medical Council endorse barley as an essential food supplement, highlighting its numerous health benefits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Medical experts from the Punjab Medical Council endorse barley as an essential food supplement, highlighting its numerous health benefits.

Speaking to a private news channel, medical experts emphasized the importance of incorporating barley into the diet as a versatile and nutritious food source.

Experts recommended barley products such as flour, bread, porridge, water, and satu as alternatives to wheat flour, offering a range of nutrients crucial for human health.

They contain beta-glucan and soluble fiber, 22 fatty acids, and all 8 essential amino acids, making them highly beneficial for overall health, said the experts.

They said that barley is touted as a preventive measure against various diseases, including tuberculosis, malaria, cholera, cancer, jaundice, and pneumonia.

Its components were believed to aid in disease treatment and height increase.

Experts emphasize that barley has been a staple food for thousands of years, indicating its recognized health benefits throughout history.

Its consumption as a favorite food supplement is encouraged due to its nutritional richness, experts added.