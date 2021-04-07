Bavaria Agrees on Contract With Local Firm on Sputnik V Deliveries if EU Approves Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

Markus Soeder, the federal state prime minister of Bavaria, said on Wednesday that the authorities of the German state prepared a preliminary contract with a local firm that may supply the region with doses of Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine against COVID-19, upon its registration in the European Union

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Markus Soeder, the Federal state prime minister of Bavaria, said on Wednesday that the authorities of the German state prepared a preliminary contract with a local firm that may supply the region with doses of Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine against COVID-19, upon its registration in the European Union.

"We have prepared a preliminary contract, which will be signed later with the company in Illertissen. We are talking about the supply of Sputnik [V]. If Sputnik is registered in Europe, then Bavaria with the help of this company in Illertissen will receive additional doses," Soeder said during a press conference.