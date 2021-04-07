UrduPoint.com
Bavaria Signs Memorandum Of Intent With RDIF On Sputnik V - Health Minister

The Health Ministry of the German Bavaria state has signed a memorandum of intent with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on possible deliveries of Sputnik V to the region, Bavaria's Health Minister Klaus Holetschek said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Soeder said that the authorities of the German state prepared a preliminary contract with a local firm that may supply the region with doses of the Russian vaccine to the region if the European Union registers Sputnik V.

"I want to say something else about Sputnik [V]. We have a memorandum of intent with the RDIF, which is the authorized Russian government agency for the sale of a vaccine that can be produced in Illertissen. We also stated in the memorandum that we can import it if there is a mutual will to do so. The prerequisite for this is, of course, registration [in the EU]," Holetschek said during a press conference, adding that Sputnik V is a highly effective vaccine against COVID-19.

