BBS decides not to promote adventure travel during this time of COVID-19; announces to release documentary

(@FahadShabbir)

British Backpacker Society (BBS) has consciously decided not to promote contemporary adventure travel during this time of COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :British Backpacker Society (BBS) has consciously decided not to promote contemporary adventure travel during this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the team is delighted to announce the release of a British Backpacker Society adventure travel documentary on Amazon Prime, "The Age of Fear", said a statement issued here.

The documentary focuses on a trail-blazing trip from Crimea to Iraq and tries to unpack the misperceptions that surround some of the world's most rewarding adventure travel destinations.

The British Backpacker Society was founded by Samuel Joynson, Adam Sloper and Michael Worrall who have visited over 100 countries in earlier years before COVID pandemic.

Samuel said Pakistan was chosen in top spot for 2018, because it was "home to some of the world's friendliest and most hospitable people and offers some of the world's most dramatic mountain scenery." He said Pakistan is a travel gem and is one of the world's most exciting travel destinations right now.

The British Backpacker Society had declared Pakistan third highest potential adventure travel destination for 2020s.

According to BBS "Pakistan is once again ready to say 'aasalam aleykum' to the world's travel community.

With a new e-visa system and a much needed reform of the once complicated No-Objection-Certificate system completed, the Government of Pakistan has put tourism at the front and centre of its policy agenda, and, with perceptions of the country around the world gradually changing, there are many reasons to believe that Pakistan will continue to enjoy surging growth in its tourism sector over the next decade.

To hasten this trend, the British Backpacker Society would encourage the Government of Pakistan to invest heavily in promoting the country's tourism assets overseas, putting spectacular images of the Passu Cones, the Hunza Valley or Concordia on, for instance, London busses or New York cabs to showcase Pakistan's beauty to the world.

This, alongside the work of travel journalists and travel bloggers, will continue to transform global perceptions of Pakistan and will confirm to the world that it's tourism economy is now definitively open for business.

\395