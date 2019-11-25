Bed strength enhanced at DG Khan Hospital

The Punjab government has enhanced the number of beds at Gynae, Neuro Surgery Ward and Intensive Care Unit of Teaching Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has enhanced the number of beds at Gynae, Neuro Surgery Ward and Intensive Care Unit of Teaching Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan

Advisor to CM on Health, Hanif Pitafi said during his visit to the hospital here on Monday.

The number of beds has been increased to 80 each in three wards.

Earlier, there were 34 beds at Gynae ward and 24 at Neuro Surgery ward at the hospital. He said that a separate counter had also been set up for woman victims of violence.

Similarly, the bed strength had also been increased to 80 in the ICU of Cardiology Block, he added. On this occasion, MPA Shaheena Najeeb Khosa, MS Shahid Hussain Magasi and others were also present.