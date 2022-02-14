UrduPoint.com

Beijing Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Of Children As Condition To Attend Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 12:31 PM

Beijing Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination of Children as Condition to Attend Schools

Beijing Municipal Commission of Education opposes making mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of children a condition of their admission to schools and kindergartens

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Beijing Municipal Commission of Education opposes making mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of children a condition of their admission to schools and kindergartens.

"We oppose the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, and vaccination being a condition for children's admission to education in schools and kindergartens," the committee said in a statement.

The committee also advocated against educational institutions making decisions at their discretion on unvaccinated children being unable to attend schools and kindergartens, or taking a PCR test every 48 hours to attend educational establishments.

Last June, China approved the administration of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines for emergency use in children and adolescents in the 3-17 age group. In October, Beijing launched COVID-19 vaccination for kids aged 3-11 years amid the spread of the infection.

