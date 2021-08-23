UrduPoint.com

Beijing Cleared Of Medium, High Risk Areas For COVID-19

Beijing has been cleared of medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19 with the last medium-risk area being downgraded to low-risk on Monday

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Beijing has been cleared of medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19 with the last medium-risk area being downgraded to low-risk on Monday.

The Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in an announcement that a residential community at Yancun Township in the district of Fangshan was downgraded to a low-risk area.

With the adjustment, the whole of Beijing is in the low-risk category for COVID-19.

Beijing saw a resurgence of COVID-19 on July 28, as one confirmed locally transmitted case of COVID-19 was reported. The city has not reported any new locally transmitted cases since Aug. 11.

