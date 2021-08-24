UrduPoint.com

Beijing Decries US Intelligence's COVID Origin Probe As Anti-Scientific, Not Credible

The US intelligence has no authority to conduct scientific investigations and therefore any related documents can not be credible, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday, commenting on the upcoming US report on the COVID-19 origin

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The US intelligence has no authority to conduct scientific investigations and therefore any related documents can not be credible, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday, commenting on the upcoming US report on the COVID-19 origin.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki announced on Monday that an unclassified version of the US intelligence report would be released in the coming days. President Joe Biden is expected to be briefed first on any findings, she noted. The much-anticipated report is set to confirm or reject the theory that the pandemic was triggered by a genetically modified virus that leaked from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the first COVID-19 hotbed.

"The investigation of the origins of the virus by intelligence itself is anti-scientific, and the US intelligence services have long been known for their misconduct, it is highly unlikely that the so-called COVID-19 investigation report they are preparing is based on facts," Wang said during a daily briefing.

The diplomat cast doubt on the report's credibility, saying it will likely be a cooked-up document with evidence specially collected to confirm conclusions that have long been drawn.

Wang went on to say that Washington was currently pursuing an implicit political goal and using intelligence to conduct the probe, which undermines international cooperation on the issue.

"Based on the interests of the life and health of its own people and the peoples of the whole world, we recommend the US stopping political manipulation and returning to the path of scientific research of the origin of COVID-19 as soon as possible," Wang said.

In March, the World Health Organization released the full version of a report by an international group of experts of the organization on a visit to Wuhan. They concluded that the leak from the lab was "extremely unlikely," while the virus was most likely transmitted to humans from bats through an intermediary animal.

In May, Biden ordered the US intelligence community to produce a report re-examining the origins of the virus and gave 90 days to complete the task.

