UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Orders Quarantine For All International Arrivals In Capital

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:41 PM

Beijing orders quarantine for all international arrivals in capital

All international arrivals in Beijing must undergo two weeks of quarantine, a city official said Wednesday, as China tries to limit imported cases of the new coronavirus

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :All international arrivals in Beijing must undergo two weeks of quarantine, a city official said Wednesday, as China tries to limit imported cases of the new coronavirus.

Beijing had already required quarantine for people arriving from hard-hit countries including South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan but Zhang Qiang, a city government official, said at a press conference that those landing from any nation would now face 14-day isolation.

Related Topics

Iran China Beijing Italy Japan South Korea All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.71 a barrel T ..

16 minutes ago

Farmer among 2 murdered, 1 injured in separate inc ..

6 minutes ago

ECC enhances wheat support price to Rs1400 per 40k ..

7 minutes ago

First novel coronavirus death in Belgium

7 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran K ..

5 minutes ago

ATC rejects bail of Mian Tariq; a prime suspect in ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.