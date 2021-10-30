UrduPoint.com

Beijing Police Detain Woman Who Demanded Reward For COVID-19 Vaccination

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:25 PM

Beijing Police Detain Woman Who Demanded Reward for COVID-19 Vaccination

Police in Beijing detained a woman who came to a COVID-19 vaccination point and caused a scene by demanding a reward for immunization, the police said on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Police in Beijing detained a woman who came to a COVID-19 vaccination point and caused a scene by demanding a reward for immunization, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at a vaccination point in the western Beijing district of Haidan last Tuesday.

The woman, aged 38, demanded gifts from the medical staff under the excuse that she had already had her COVID-19 vaccine and heard somewhere that those who got their shots would be rewarded.

When the medical staff told the woman that no gifts for the vaccination were provided, she continued to cause a scene which disrupted the vaccination point's work.

The woman was detained, and her full punishment is yet to be known.

Related Topics

Police Beijing Women From

Recent Stories

EXCLUSIVE: 240,000 tourists annually, economic tie ..

EXCLUSIVE: 240,000 tourists annually, economic ties reflect strong relations wit ..

34 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reports 478 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 478 new COVID-19 cases

26 seconds ago
 China's latest COVID-19 resurgence spreads to 14 p ..

China's latest COVID-19 resurgence spreads to 14 provinces: health official

27 seconds ago
 PML-N leader resigns for making him speak against ..

PML-N leader resigns for making him speak against security institution

29 seconds ago
 Eight die from suspected yellow fever in north Gha ..

Eight die from suspected yellow fever in north Ghana: statement

33 seconds ago
 China's Heilongjiang reports 26 locally transmitte ..

China's Heilongjiang reports 26 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.