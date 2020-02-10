UrduPoint.com
Beijing Praises Russia For Support In Fighting Coronavirus, Ready For Closer Cooperation

Beijing Praises Russia for Support in Fighting Coronavirus, Ready for Closer Cooperation

China commends Russia's support in fighting the deadly coronavirus outbreak and is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Moscow to prevent the epidemic from spreading further, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) China commends Russia's support in fighting the deadly coronavirus outbreak and is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Moscow to prevent the epidemic from spreading further, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday.

On Sunday, a Russian Emergencies Ministry aircraft delivered medication and individual means of protection to China to help the country in fighting the coronavirus. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the overall weight of the humanitarian cargo was over 23 tonnes.

"In this regard, China expresses its sincere gratitude and readiness to continue strengthening coordination and cooperation with Russia in the field of prevention and control over the virus' spreading, as well as to make a joint contribution to maintaining regional and global public health security," Geng said at a briefing.

According to the spokesman, apart from delivering the humanitarian cargo to Wuhan, Russia also sent to China a group of experts "to discuss cooperation with the Chinese side in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak."

China first detected the novel strain of coronavirus in Wuhan in late December. It has since spread within China and to more than 20 countries.

Over 900 people in China have died after having contracted the virus, which has infected over 40,000 people in the country alone.

