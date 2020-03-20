Beijing report 6 import COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m.-12 p.m March 20

Beijing reported six newly confirmed cases of novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19) from other countries from 12 a.m.-12 p.m. March 20, the municipal health commission said

BE/JING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Beijing reported six newly confirmed cases of novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19) from other countries from 12 a.m.-12 p.m. March 20, the municipal health commission said.

Among the imported cases, two were from the United States, two from the United Kingdom and two from Spain.

That brings the total number of imported cases in the city to 76.

There were no new reports of indigenously-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Beijing during the period of time.

Beijing previously reported a total of 415 indigenously-transmitted confirmed cases. Of the total, 383 had been discharged from hospital after recovery.