UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Report 6 Import COVID-19 Cases From 12 A.m.-12 P.m March 20

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:04 PM

Beijing report 6 import COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m.-12 p.m March 20

Beijing reported six newly confirmed cases of novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19) from other countries from 12 a.m.-12 p.m. March 20, the municipal health commission said

BE/JING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Beijing reported six newly confirmed cases of novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19) from other countries from 12 a.m.-12 p.m. March 20, the municipal health commission said.

Among the imported cases, two were from the United States, two from the United Kingdom and two from Spain.

That brings the total number of imported cases in the city to 76.

There were no new reports of indigenously-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Beijing during the period of time.

Beijing previously reported a total of 415 indigenously-transmitted confirmed cases. Of the total, 383 had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

Related Topics

Beijing Spain United Kingdom United States March From

Recent Stories

Solidarity, hope and coordinated global response n ..

6 minutes ago

Moscow Arranging Putin's Participation in 'Virtual ..

12 minutes ago

234 under treatment for coronavirus in Sindh

12 minutes ago

Turkey neutralizes 4 YPG/PKK terrorists in N. Syri ..

12 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report ..

12 minutes ago

Govt to clear refunds within March, grant export r ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.