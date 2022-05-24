UrduPoint.com

Beijing Reports 23 New Local COVID-19 Infections

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published May 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Beijing reported 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Tuesday, according to the municipal disease prevention and control center

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Beijing reported 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Tuesday, according to the municipal disease prevention and control center.

The 23 infections were distributed in seven districts in Beijing, including eight in Haidian, and five in Fengtai and Fangshan, respectively, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center.

A total of 1,591 COVID-19 infections had been reported in Beijing from April 22 to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

More than 15.2 million samples were collected during a citywide nucleic acid testing in Beijing on Monday, in which four tubes of mixed sampling for COVID-19 that were collected in districts of Xicheng, Fengtai and Shijingshan were found positive, Wang Xiao'e, an official with the Beijing municipal health commission, told a press briefing on Tuesday.

