Beijing Reports 41 Confirmed, 7 Asymptomatic Local COVID-19 Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 02:20 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) --:Beijing reported 41 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and seven local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the Beijing municipal health commission said Tuesday.
On Monday, 39 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.