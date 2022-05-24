Beijing reports 41 confirmed, 7 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) --:Beijing reported 41 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and seven local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the Beijing municipal health commission said Tuesday.

On Monday, 39 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.