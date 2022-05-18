UrduPoint.com

Beijing Reports 49 New Local COVID-19 Infections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Beijing reported 49 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing on Wednesday

Forty-five cases were detected among people under closed-off management and four were found through mass screening in communities, Liu said.

The national capital has classified 15 areas as high-risk for COVID-19 and 32 as medium-risk.

