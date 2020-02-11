UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Reports 5 New Confirmed Cases Of Novel Coronavirus Infection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:35 PM

Beijing reports 5 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection

Beijing reported five new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number of infections in the capital to 342, the Beijing Municipal Health Commission said Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Beijing reported five new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number of infections in the capital to 342, the Beijing Municipal Health Commission said Tuesday.

The new confirmed infected patients have been sent to designated medical institutions for treatment, the commission said.

By the end of Monday, a total of 342 infections have been reported in Beijing. Among them, 48 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovery and there were three deaths.

Statistics showed the infections are scattered in 15 of the 16 districts of Beijing except Pinggu District.

Among the confirmed cases, 25 were from outside the capital.

Beijing has rolled out a series of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Beijing subway and bus operators increased the frequency of buses and subway trains, limited passenger numbers during rush hours and enhanced disinfection as the extended New Year holiday ended and more employees returned to work.

Residential communities are also required to enhance anti-virus measures.

Related Topics

Beijing From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LHC takes up bail plea of Hamza Shehbaz money laun ..

28 minutes ago

Raptors extend streak to 15, Bucks rally past King ..

10 minutes ago

Third death anniversary of Qazi Wajid observed tod ..

10 minutes ago

Front foot no ball technology to be used in Women' ..

10 minutes ago

Tennis: Results from ATP Tour New York Open on Mon ..

10 minutes ago

Korea's exports jump 69.4 pct in first 10 days of ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.