Beijing reports 5 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Beijing reported five new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number of infections in the capital to 342, the Beijing Municipal Health Commission said Tuesday.

The new confirmed infected patients have been sent to designated medical institutions for treatment, the commission said.

By the end of Monday, a total of 342 infections have been reported in Beijing. Among them, 48 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovery and there were three deaths.

Statistics showed the infections are scattered in 15 of the 16 districts of Beijing except Pinggu District.

Among the confirmed cases, 25 were from outside the capital.

Beijing has rolled out a series of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Beijing subway and bus operators increased the frequency of buses and subway trains, limited passenger numbers during rush hours and enhanced disinfection as the extended New Year holiday ended and more employees returned to work.

Residential communities are also required to enhance anti-virus measures.