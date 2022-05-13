UrduPoint.com

Beijing Reports 51 New Local COVID-19 Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 04:38 PM

Beijing reports 51 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reported 51 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing on Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) --:Beijing reported 51 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing on Friday.

By 3 p.m. Friday, a total of 979 infections had been reported in Beijing in the latest COVID-19 upsurge since April 22.

Among all the cases, 358 were reported in Chaoyang District, 276 in Fangshan, 88 in Haidian, and the remaining cases were detected in 12 other districts across the city.

Related Topics

Chaoyang Beijing April All P

Recent Stories

Karachi blast condemns widely

Karachi blast condemns widely

45 seconds ago
 UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan p ..

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan passes away

39 minutes ago
 Speakers stresses screening of thalassemia

Speakers stresses screening of thalassemia

46 seconds ago
 EU Mulls Shelving Russian Oil Embargo as Hungary B ..

EU Mulls Shelving Russian Oil Embargo as Hungary Blocks 6th Package of Sanctions ..

49 seconds ago
 Anti-peace elements will be eliminated in cooperat ..

Anti-peace elements will be eliminated in cooperation with provincial govts: PM

49 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 receives 7000 fake calls out of 7202 i ..

Rescue 1122 receives 7000 fake calls out of 7202 in April in Upper Chitral

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.