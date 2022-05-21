UrduPoint.com

Beijing Reports 58 Confirmed, 12 Asymptomatic Local COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 02:48 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Beijing reported 58 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 12 local asymptomatic cases on Friday, the Beijing municipal health commission said Saturday.

On Friday, 47 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

People working in Beijing's Haidian district are required to work from home, and those who must attend office should have a negative nucleic acid test result within 48 hours and avoid crowds when commuting between home and workplace, authorities announced Saturday.

Previously, residents of Fengtai and Fangshan districts were also asked to work from home.

Dine-in services at restaurants in the whole city will remain unavailable, and schools will continue the suspension of in-person classes.

