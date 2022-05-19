UrduPoint.com

Beijing Reports 64 New Local COVID-19 Infections

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 04:52 PM

Beijing reports 64 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reported 64 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press briefing Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Beijing reported 64 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press briefing Thursday.

Sixty-two cases were detected among people under closed-off management, and two were found through mass screening in communities. Five districts were involved, including Fangshan, Fengtai, and Chaoyang, said Liu.

The national capital has classified 14 areas as high-risk for COVID-19 and 29 as medium-risk.

