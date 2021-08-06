Beijing reports no new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Beijing reported no new locally-transmitted confirmed, suspected, or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters told a press briefing

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Beijing reported no new locally-transmitted confirmed, suspected, or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters told a press briefing.

In late July, Beijing reported a locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case, the first in months. Since then, sporadic cases have been reported in the past few days.

