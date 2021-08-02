Beijing reports one new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case

Beijing reported one new locally-transmitted confirmed case of COVID-19 from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, local authorities told a press briefing

The virus carrier was a close contact of the confirmed case reported on Wednesday.The close contacts of the new confirmed case are under medical observation.

Beijing authorities have launched epidemiological investigations and massive nucleic acid testing.